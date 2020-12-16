site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Trai Turner: Full speed ahead
Turner (neck/eye) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
Turner's full-speed practice provides a green light for him to play in Thursday's divisional bout against the Raiders. The 27-year-old will start at right guard.
