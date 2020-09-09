site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-trai-turner-healthy-for-week-1 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Trai Turner: Healthy for Week 1
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Turner (ankle) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Turner picked up an ankle injury late August, but he's managed to return to full health to kick off the regular season. He'll draw his usual start at right guard in Cincinnati on Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read