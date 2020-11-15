Turner (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Turner was a full participant in practices Thursday and Friday, the Chargers apparently still had enough concern about the injury to give him a designation heading into the weekend. Fortunately for Turner, he doesn't seem to have experienced any setbacks with the groin as the week has rolled along, so expect him to handle his normal role as the Chargers' starting right guard Sunday.