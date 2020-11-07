site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Trai Turner: Listed as questionable
RotoWire Staff
Nov 6, 2020
8:17 pm ET 1 min read
Turner (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Raiders.
After five games on the sidelines, Turner returned to practice this week and was a limited participant for three straight sessions. He has a good chance to play Sunday, and he would resume his starting left guard job.
