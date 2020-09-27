site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Trai Turner: Not suiting up Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 27, 2020
2:47 pm ET 1 min read
Turner (groin) is officially inactive for Sunday's matchup with Carolina.
Turner was expected to play in Sunday's game per his head coach this week, however, he won't be healthy enough to make an appearance. With Turner sidelined, Scott Quessenberry will look to draw the start at right guard for Week 3.
