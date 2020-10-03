site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-trai-turner-ruled-out | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Trai Turner: Ruled out
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Turner (groin) will not play in Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers.
Turner was unable to practice all week, rendering this decision relatively unsurprising. In his absence, both Ryan Groy and Dan Feeney are candidates to replace him at right tackle.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 24 min read