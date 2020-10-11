site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Trai Turner: Set to miss third straight game
Turner (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Saints, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Turner will sit out of a third straight game, and starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga (groin) will also be sidelined. Expect Ryan Groy to start at right guard in Turner's place.
