Chargers' Trai Turner: Suiting up Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Nov 15, 2020
3:18 pm ET 1 min read
Turner (groin) is active for Sunday's game at Miami.
The 27-year-old received the questionable tag despite putting in full practices Thursday and Friday, so it's not a major surprise he's ready for Week 10. Turner should receive the start at right guard for Los Angeles, per usual.
