Chargers' Trai Turner: Unavailable for Week 7
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Turner (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.
Turner will miss a fourth straight game, and it doesn't look like he's making much progress considering he didn't practice all week. Ryan Groy is expected to start at right guard in his place.
