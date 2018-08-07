Benjamin has been fielding punts at practice and does not appear to be hampered by an earlier shoulder injury, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

There were rumors that Benjamin could become a cap casualty during the offseason, but Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com essentially confirmed that conversation has been put to rest for 2018. Given the 28-year-old hasn't lost a notable amount of his trademark speed, Benjamin seems likely to reprise his role from last season in which he acted as a deep threat, opening up intermediary routes for Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams. While that role is an important facet to this offense, it likely won't yield a consistent amount of fantasy points, especially considering 2017 first-round pick, Mike Williams, continues to assert himself in training camp. As a result, Benjamin is likely only suited for best ball formats.