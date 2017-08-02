According to head coach Anthony Lynn, Benjamin "looks healthy and ready to go", Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

Benjamin certainly didn't live up to expectations in his first season with the Chargers, finishing with 47 catches for 677 yards and four touchdowns due in large part to a variety of nagging injuries. After undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in January, the former Browns speedster looks to be completely healthy, repeatedly blowing by overmatched cornerbacks on deep routes. With Mike Williams (back) expected to miss all of the preseason, Benjamin should slot right in with the Chargers' base offense, either acting as a nifty receiving option in the slot, or splitting out wide while Keenan Allen roams the middle of the field. Either way, the 27-year-old figures to see enough snaps to warrant at least a late-round flier in redraft formats, and could even develop into a solid best-ball option should Williams' injury force him to miss more time.