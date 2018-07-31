Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Bothered by shoulder
Benjamin is dealing with a shoulder injury and may wear a red no-contact jersey at Tuesday's practice, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
It's a good sign that the veteran wideout is expected to wear a no-contact jersey rather than sitting out practice entirely. There was some thought during the offseason that Benjamin could be a cap casualty, but it now appears the Chargers will need everything they can get from their wide receiver group after losing TE Hunter Henry to a torn ACL. Even if Mike Williams ends up taking his regular spot in three-wide formations, Benjamin should be valuable to the team as a punt returner and occasional deep threat.
