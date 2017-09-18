Benjamin caught just one of his three targets for 11 yards in the 19-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

The Chargers seemed content feeding Keenan Allen, with the nominal No. 1 receiver racking up nine catches on 10 targets while the other wideouts --Benjamin, Tyrell Williams and Dontrelle Inman -- saw just nine targets combined. As a result, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to see Benjamin record just one catch after snagging a touchdown in the season opener. While it's not much of a consolation for fantasy owners, Benjamin did see plenty of time on the field, earning 39 snaps on offense, good for third best among Chargers wide receivers. Given the offense he plays in, Benjamin remains a quality boom-or-bust fantasy prospect, with his value boosted in best ball formats or non-PPR leagues.