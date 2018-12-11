Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches lone target
Benjamin caught his lone reception for 11 yards in Sunday's 26-21 victory over the Bengals.
One week after snagging his first touchdown of the season, Benjamin promptly fell back down to earth, posting his fifth game this season with one or fewer catches. It's difficult to recommend starting Benjamin until he factors more into the offense given he's averaging 1.9 targets this season.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches long touchdown•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches three passes•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Does not record catch•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Does next to nothing once again•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Loses two yards•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches one pass after three-game absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
We don't have as many must-add running backs on the wire in Week 15, but there are still players...
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...