Benjamin caught both of his targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 48-17 preseason loss to the Seahawks.

Benjamin lived up to his billing as a deep threat in this one, taking a pass from Kellen Clemens 75 yards for a touchdown at the end of the first quarter. The speedster's productivity waned toward the end of the 2016 season, but he should reprise his role as the team's primary field stretcher this year and will look to produce more highlights such as this.