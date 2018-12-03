Benjamin caught both of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in the 33-30 win over the Steelers on Sunday. He also carried the ball for a yard.

Benjamin's touchdown accounted for all of his yardage, as the speedy receiver broke free for a 46-yard touchdown after burning single coverage. The return of Tyrell Williams (quadriceps) relegated Benjamin to the fourth receiving option, but his speed has quietly made him slip into the rotation more as of late. It would be difficult to recommend starting Benjamin for fantasy purposes, but his presence has been undeniably positive for an offense that has seemingly only gotten better as the year has progressed.