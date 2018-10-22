Benjamin caught his lone target for 13 yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Titans.

Sunday was Benjamin's first action since Week 4, and just the third time the speedy wide receiver has been active all season thanks to a foot injury. It was clear the Chargers wanted to ease the 28-year-old back into game shape, as Benjamin played in just five offensive snaps. With a Week 8 bye on tap next, it'll be interesting to see where Benjamin sits on the depth chart when he's fully healthy, as the likes of Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams have all excelled at different junctions of the season.

