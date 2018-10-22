Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches one pass after three-game absence
Benjamin caught his lone target for 13 yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Titans.
Sunday was Benjamin's first action since Week 4, and just the third time the speedy wide receiver has been active all season thanks to a foot injury. It was clear the Chargers wanted to ease the 28-year-old back into game shape, as Benjamin played in just five offensive snaps. With a Week 8 bye on tap next, it'll be interesting to see where Benjamin sits on the depth chart when he's fully healthy, as the likes of Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams have all excelled at different junctions of the season.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Suiting up in London•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Expected to play in London•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Questionable for Sunday in London•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Logs limited session•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Remains sidelined•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...