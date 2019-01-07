Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches three passes
Benjamin caught all three of his targets for 11 yards in the 23-17 wild-card win over the Ravens on Sunday.
The Chargers opted to use Austin Ekeler as their primary jet sweep option, utilizing Benjamin more as a running decoy than anything else. There's a possibility Benjamin could see more than his 16 offensive snaps next week in an effort to implement more lateral movement against a suspect Patriots defense, but he still ranks far below the likes of Melvin Gordon, Keenan Allen, Antonio Gates and Mike Williams when it comes to potential receiving options.
