Benjamin caught all three of his targets for 47 yards in the win Sunday over the Cardinals.

Benjamin had played in 50 total offensive snaps the previous three weeks combined, but saw 44 on Sunday as a direct result of Tyrell Williams' quadriceps injury, which nearly kept him off the field entirely despite being cleared for the contest. The speedy receiver simply doesn't receive enough looks currently to be a consistent fantasy option, but Benjamin would stand to benefit greatly if Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams or Mike Williams were to miss substantial time.