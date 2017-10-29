Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches touchdown pass in loss
Benjamin caught five of his team-leading eight targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in the 21-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Much of Benjamin's production came in the fourth quarter, as the Chargers attempted a furious rally to no avail. Still, it was a surprise to see the speedy wide receiver thrown to as often as he was, given he saw six targets combined in the last three games. That was largely thanks to the Patriots emphasis on stopping Keenan Allen, who saw a season-low (5) in targets. Following the team's bye, Benjamin will once again have his work cut out for him when the Chargers take on the Jaguars in Week 10.
