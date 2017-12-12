Benjamin caught two passes for 21 yards in the 30-13 win over the Redskins on Sunday.

It was the Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams show Sunday, as the top two receivers combined for 243 receiving yards in what quickly developed into a blowout win. Benjamin saw at least three or more targets for the third straight week, but so long as the Chargers continue to handle their opposition with ease, the speedy wide receiver will likely struggle to see enough opportunities to provide positive returns for fantasy owners.