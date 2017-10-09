Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches two passes
Benjamin caught two of his three targets for 18 yards and also added a 14 yard run during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.
Benjamin has now seen his targets decrease for a second straight week, having registered five in the week prior. It's certainly disconcerting given 2017 first-round pick, Mike Williams, appears to nearing a return to the field following a preseason back injury. Once the Clemson product does return, there's a chance Benjamin could be relegated to the fourth option among wide receivers, behind nominal starters Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams, and the aforementioned Williams.
