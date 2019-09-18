Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catchless in loss
Benjamin was targeted twice during Sunday's 13-10 loss to Detroit, but did not record a catch.
Benjamin has jus 12 receiving yards through two weeks. He has been held to 25 yard or fewer in 14 of his past 18 regular season games. Benjamin doesn't seem to have much of a role in a passing offense that runs heavily through Keenan Allen and is seeking a heavy dose of Austin Ekeler to start the year.
