Benjamin is scheduled for a $5.75 million salary in 2018, ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams reports.

Entering the third season of a four-year, $24 million contract, Benjamin could become a cap casualty if the Chargers are comfortable moving forward with restricted free agent Tyrell Williams and 2017 first-round selection Mike Williams alongside Keenan Allen. It isn't out of the question that the team keeps all four wideouts, seeing as Benjamin has value in the return game, while Allen and Mike Williams have sketchy medical track records. The 28-year-old Benjamin was an effective deep threat last season, catching 34 of 64 targets for 567 yards (8.9 per target) and four touchdowns in 16 games. He also returned 27 punts for 257 yards and another score while correcting his fumbling issues from the previous year.