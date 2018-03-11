Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Could be cap casualty
Benjamin is scheduled for a $5.75 million salary in 2018, ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams reports.
Entering the third season of a four-year, $24 million contract, Benjamin could become a cap casualty if the Chargers are comfortable moving forward with restricted free agent Tyrell Williams and 2017 first-round selection Mike Williams alongside Keenan Allen. It isn't out of the question that the team keeps all four wideouts, seeing as Benjamin has value in the return game, while Allen and Mike Williams have sketchy medical track records. The 28-year-old Benjamin was an effective deep threat last season, catching 34 of 64 targets for 567 yards (8.9 per target) and four touchdowns in 16 games. He also returned 27 punts for 257 yards and another score while correcting his fumbling issues from the previous year.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Nearly tops 100 receiving yards in final game of season•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Does not record a catch•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Totals 14 yards•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches two passes in win•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Tallies 68 receiving yards in win•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Registers longest play of afternoon•
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.