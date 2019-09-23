Benjamin caught two of his five targets for five yards in a 27-20 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

It's clear Benjamin is firmly behind Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in terms of the Chargers' target tree. What's more, the speedy veteran did little with his season-high five targets, thus continuing a season-long trend in which Benjamin is averaging an astoundingly low 1.7 yards per target.