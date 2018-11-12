Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Does next to nothing once again
Benjamin took a carry for negative two yards in the 20-6 win over the Raiders on Sunday.
Benjamin has played in just 31 offensive snaps over the past two weeks as the speedy receiver has largely been used as a decoy in the passing game. A potentially difficult matchup against the Broncos next week won't make Benjamin an attractive fantasy option any time soon.
