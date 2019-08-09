Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Does not play Thursday
Benjamin (undisclosed) did not play in Thursday's 17-13 preseason loss to the Cardinals.
This shouldn't come as a surprise, as the Chargers wound up sitting a number of their projected starters including Philip Rivers, Keenan Allen, Mike Pouncey, Casey Hayward and Thomas Davis. Benjamin hasn't participated in practice since Tuesday, but the injury seems minor considering the team has declined to release any sort of information regarding the severity. The veteran wide receiver was listed as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Allen and Mike Williams in the team's latest unofficial depth chart.
