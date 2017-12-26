Benjamin did not record a catch in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Jets.

The zero in the reception column wasn't for lack of trying, as the Chargers targeted Benjamin on five separate occasions, only for the pass to be out of reach or simply dropped. A glorified gadget player, the 27-year-old is simply not consistent enough to belong in fantasy lineups at this point in the season.

