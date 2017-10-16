Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Does not record a catch despite win
Benjamin did not record a catch in the 17-16 win over the Raiders on Sunday.
Benjamin saw his snap count totals dip drastically from the previous week, perhaps due to the return of 2017 first-round Mike Williams, who played in his first NFL game after missing the first five weeks thanks to a herniated disk in his back. It's clear Benjamin is no better than the fifth-best option on offense, with the Chargers keen on highlighting the emerging Hunter Henry and Melvin Gordon, as well as nominal starting wide receivers Tyrell Williams and Keenan Allen. As a result, it would be tough to project Benjamin putting together consistent numbers moving forward.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches two passes•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Nets 21 yards in loss•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Leads team in receiving yards•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches just one pass•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Scores fourth-quarter touchdown•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches long touchdown pass versus Rams•
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.