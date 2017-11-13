Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Does not record a catch
Benjamin did not record a catch on three targets in the 20-17 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. He also carried the ball once for 13 yards.
Benjamin's final target was a costly one, as quarterback Philip Rivers tossed up a deep errant duck in the waning moments of overtime, easily falling into the waiting arms of A.J. Bouye and setting up the Jaguars game-winning field goal. It was a disappointing day overall for Benjamin, who followed up an astounding Week 8 performance against the Patriots with an utter dud. He'll look to get back on track against the Bills next week.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches touchdown pass in loss•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Scores two long touchdowns•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Does not record catch Sunday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches two passes•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Nets 21 yards in loss•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Leads team in receiving yards•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...