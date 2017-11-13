Benjamin did not record a catch on three targets in the 20-17 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. He also carried the ball once for 13 yards.

Benjamin's final target was a costly one, as quarterback Philip Rivers tossed up a deep errant duck in the waning moments of overtime, easily falling into the waiting arms of A.J. Bouye and setting up the Jaguars game-winning field goal. It was a disappointing day overall for Benjamin, who followed up an astounding Week 8 performance against the Patriots with an utter dud. He'll look to get back on track against the Bills next week.