Benjamin did not record a catch in the 17-16 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Benjamin saw his snap count totals dip drastically from the previous week, perhaps due to the return of 2017 first-round pick Mike Williams, who played in his first NFL game after missing the first five weeks thanks to a herniated disk in his back. It's clear Benjamin is no better than the fifth-best option on offense, with the Chargers keen on highlighting the emerging Hunter Henry and Melvin Gordon, as well as nominal starting wide receivers Tyrell Williams and Keenan Allen. As a result, it's tough to project Benjamin putting together consistent numbers moving forward.