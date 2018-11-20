Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Does not record catch
Benjamin did not record a catch during the 23-22 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
Benjamin did see three targets, but the 29-year-old was unable to corral any of them. It's difficult to suggest Benjamin should be used in fantasy format at this point, as he's caught or carried the ball six times in six games this season.
