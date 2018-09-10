Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Doesn't do much with limited opportunities
Benjamin caught just one of his five targets for a single yard and also carried the ball once for 19 yards in Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Chiefs.
Drops plagued the Chargers on Sunday as the wide receiver core accounted for at least four throughout the course of the game, including one obvious drop by Benjamin. The speedy wideout took part in 47 snaps, three more than red zone threat Mike Williams, but 15 less than No. 2 wideout Tyrell Williams. Given the Chargers played from behind throughout the entirety of the second half, Benjamin's usage rate isn't expected to go much higher than it did Week 1, making the 28-year-old a risky fantasy play even with Philip Rivers (424 passing yards, three touchdowns on Sunday) seemingly firing on all cylinders.
