Benjamin caught one of his three targets for 11 yards and also carried the ball once for six yards in the loss Saturday to the Ravens.

Keenan Allen dominated the targets among the Chargers' wide receivers Saturday, as Tyrell Williams, Mike Williams and Benjamin combined to catch three of eight targets for a measly 30 yards. Benjamin is very clearly the No. 4 or 5 option in terms of receiving options when everyone is healthy, but his speed makes him arguably a more important real life asset than fantasy.