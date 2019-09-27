Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Doubtful for Week 4
Benjamin (hip) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in Miami.
With Mike Williams (knee) already ruled out, the Chargers will turn to Dontrelle Inman and Geremy Davis behind target hog Keenan Allen. The team also ruled out tight ends Hunter Henry (knee) and Virgil Green (groin), leaving Sean Culkin and Lance Kendricks as the healthy options at the position. Confirmation of Benjamin's active/inactive status will be available approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
