Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Exits Sunday game
Benjamin was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bills with an abdominal strain.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Benjamin had recorded just one catch for 21 yards. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Keenan Allen was leading the way among the team's pass-catchers, as the Chargers built up a big lead on the Bills in Week 11.
