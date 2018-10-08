Benjamin (foot) is expected to miss at least one more game, ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams reports.

Benjamin aggravated a foot injury Week 4 against San Francisco and was then held out of Sunday's 26-10 win over the Raiders. He may have a shot to return for Week 7 against the Titans, but it would make more sense to wait until the Chargers come back from a Week 8 bye. Benjamin's continued absence frees up some extra snaps for Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams, neither of whom has been able to take advantage with consistent target volume. The Chargers remain highly reliant on Melvin Gordon and Keenan Allen, a duo that accounts for 48 percent of the team target total.