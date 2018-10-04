Benjamin (foot) is reportedly expected to miss two-to-three weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Official confirmation of Benjamin's out status should arrive Friday, but the report notes that the wideout is sporting a cast on his foot, which supports the notion that he'll miss some time. In his anticipated absence, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Tyrell Williams will head the Chargers' receiving corps.

