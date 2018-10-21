Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Expected to play in London on Sunday
Benjamin (foot) is expected to play Sunday against the Titans in London, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Benjamin has played just two of the first six games and currently sits fourth on the wideout depth chart. In the event fantasy owners want to use Benjamin, the Chargers-Titans game in London kicks off at 9:30 a.m. EDT.
