Benjamin (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans in London, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Benjamin has played just two of the Chargers' first six games and currently sits fourth on the wideout depth chart. If Benjamin is in fact cleared to suit up this weekend, he may not be in store for a major role behind the club's top three receivers (Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams).