Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Game-time decision Thursday
Benjamin (undisclosed) is expected to be a game-time decision for Thursday's preseason contest against the Cardinals, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
The Chargers appear poised to rest a number of their key players, including the team's most recent first and second-round picks, as well as a handful of projected starters including quarterback Philip Rivers. It's unclear what type of injury Benjamin might have picked up, but the lack of information surrounding his status likely suggests this is a minor issue.
