Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Held to 12 receiving yards
Benjamin caught two of his three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 30-24 overtime win over the Colts.
Besides Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler, no Chargers pass catcher was much of a factor Sunday, including Benjamin. The speedy veteran did tally 31 offensive snaps, but working behind the aforementioned duo plus Mike Williams (knee) and Hunter Henry, it's unlikely Benjamin will put together consistent production.
