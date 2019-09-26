Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Idle for practice
Benjamin (hip) didn't participate in practice Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
With no reps through the Chargers' first two practices of Week 4, Benjamin's availability for Sunday's game against the Dolphins is beginning to look like a question mark. Even when ostensibly healthy this season, Benjamin has made little impact on offense for the Chargers, hauling in only four of his 10 targets for 17 yards and no scores.
