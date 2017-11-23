Benjamin (abdomen) is expected to suit up for Thursday's game at Dallas, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Forced from Sunday's dominating win versus the Bills due to an abdominal strain, Benjamin took part in three consecutive limited practices this week. Even though he's likely available Thursday, he's received exactly one target in three of the last five games, which doesn't inspire confidence in his ability to produce.

