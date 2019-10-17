Benjamin (quad) has been placed on IR.

Benjamin hasn't produced much while working behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but his injury is another hit the Chargers' depth at wideout and will likely necessitate a move to fortify the position. Currently next up on the depth chart behind the team's top duo are Geremy Davis and Andre Patton

