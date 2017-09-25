Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Leads team in receiving yards
Benjamin snatched five of his eight targets for 105 yards in the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
A huge 44-yard pass to Benjamin was the Chargers' biggest play of the afternoon as the passing attack was mainly kept in check. Thanks in large part to the long reception, Benjamin put together his third-best statistical performance since joining the Chargers last offseason. Still, it was a bit surprising to see Benjamin receive the majority of the targets while both Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams were largely held in check. Another game like this against the Eagles next week should put Benjamin on fantasy radars everywhere, but for now the speedster's uneven involvement in the offense would be best suited in best ball formats.
