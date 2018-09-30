Benjamin (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Rapoport's report paints a rosier picture for Benjamin's prospects, it's still worth noting that coach Anthony Lynn wasn't as bullish on the wideout's availability for the weekend when asked about the matter Friday. Benjamin's status thus bears monitoring when the Chargers release their inactive list at approximately 2:55 p.m. EDT. Even if cleared to play, Benjamin would likely be the Chargers' clear No. 4 wideout, making it highly difficult to rely on him for any meaningful fantasy output.