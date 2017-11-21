Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Limited Monday
Benjamin (abdomen) was listed as limited on the Chargers' estimated injury report Monday.
After leaving Sunday's win against the Bills with an ab strain, Benjamin displayed some confidence in his health with an appearance Monday, albeit in a limited capacity. On a short week, he may not extend himself beyond such a status as the Chargers prepare for Thursday's game at Dallas.
