Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Limited participant Tuesday
Benjamin (abdomen) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice session.
Benjamin registered his second straight limited practice session as the Chargers work through a short week. He isn't thought to be in danger of missing Thursday's Thanksgiving day game against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Limited Monday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Exits Sunday game•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Does not record a catch•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Catches touchdown pass in loss•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Scores two long touchdowns•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Does not record catch Sunday•
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...