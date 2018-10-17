Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Limited practice Wednesday
Benjamin (foot) returned to a limited practice Wednesday.
Benjamin thus has a shot to play against the Titans in London this weekend, but if he does return to the mix in Week 7, he'll rejoin a crowded Chargers wideout corps that also includes Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams.
